iPod Lovers Get Emotional and Nostalgic on Twitter, Here's Why

Tech giant Apple has decided to discontinue the iPod after 20 years. The iPod has launched 20 years ago and became a symbol for people who love to listen to music on the go.

The original iPod was launched on October 23, 2001. It was the first MP3 player to be able to store over 1,000 songs and had a 10-hour battery.

“Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod impacted more than just the music industry — it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

Apple, in its statement, said that the iPod Touch, the only version of the player still in circulation, will be available till stocks last.

Check how Twitterati reacted to Apple's announcement of discontinuing the iPod after two decades.

after 21 years, apple discontinued the ipod 😭 so long and goodnight 🖤 pic.twitter.com/xbWvPf2GMh — When We Were Young (@WWWYFest) May 10, 2022

Damn... lowkey a little sad to see that Apple has officially discontinued the iPod from today. This thing changed the music game forever. RIP. pic.twitter.com/1Oskbo7eag — Jon (@MrDalekJD) May 10, 2022

Goodbye iPod. Remember that first feeling when we realised how much better listening to music could be. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 11, 2022

Y’all remember when everybody got an iPod touch and would fake like it’s a phone? Or is it just me?? 😭😭 — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) May 10, 2022

RIP iPod you changed the game pic.twitter.com/m2Mp9NmAhV — Sam Sheffer (@samsheffer) May 10, 2022

Say goodbye to iPod. pic.twitter.com/1sSGjivOcw — Basic Apple Guy (@BasicAppleGuy) May 10, 2022

