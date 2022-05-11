iPod Lovers Get Emotional and Nostalgic on Twitter, Here's Why

May 11, 2022, 11:46 IST
- Sakshi Post

Tech giant Apple has decided to discontinue the iPod after 20 years. The iPod has launched 20 years ago and became a symbol for people who love to listen to music on the go.

The original iPod was launched on October 23, 2001. It was the first MP3 player to be able to store over 1,000 songs and had a 10-hour battery.

“Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod impacted more than just the music industry — it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

Apple, in its statement, said that the iPod Touch, the only version of the player still in circulation, will be available till stocks last.

Check how Twitterati reacted to Apple's announcement of discontinuing the iPod after two decades. 

