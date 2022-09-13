iPhone Users Shares Memes and Jokes After Apple Released iOS16 Update

Here is some good news for iPhone users. iPhone users are all set to experience the new iOS software update, which is iOS 16.

The iOS 16 is finally available for download, bringing a host of changes to the lock screen, updates in Messages, Mail, and newer ways to interact with photos and videos using Live Text and Visual Look Up. The iOS 16 will be available for all iPhones launched after the iPhone 8, but there are a few special features that will only be available for the most recent iPhone 14 Pro models: always on display and Dynamic Island.

The iOS 16 brings some interesting new functions like the ability to edit and delete sent texts sent on iMessage, the biggest lock screen overhaul ever, an immersive full-screen music player for the lock screen, and an emphasis on quality of life features.

And, after the announcement, iPhone users are celebrating it with memes on social media.

Have a look at some of the memes on iOS 16:

iPhone 6,7 & SE(1st Gen) users watching higher iPhone users talk about iOS 16 be like: #iOS16 pic.twitter.com/lHLXw1mCCh — Patel Meet (@mn_google) September 12, 2022

Apple users checking their settings for the iOS 16 update every two minutes #iOS16 pic.twitter.com/z5X1Ez5vBi — yuhan Zama (@yuhan_zama) September 12, 2022

pov: you've been watching ios 16 "prepare update" for 43 minutes #iOS16 pic.twitter.com/7qor8AWrw6 — ａｎｉｃａ ☼ ♡ (@anicatelat) September 12, 2022

Apple: iOS16 will be released today!!!



Me and iPhone 7plus below owners today: #iOS16 #Apple pic.twitter.com/sO3P2Nr6e1 — Limitless 💯🇬🇭 (@iam_Koco_Master) September 12, 2022

