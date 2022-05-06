iPhone Users in India Can't Make Payments on Apple App Store Via Debit and Credit Card

Apple App Store has stopped accepting credit and debit cards as a mode of payment in India for buying apps and for subscription services. The only options available to Apple users in India right now are net banking, UPI and Apple ID balance.

The move comes after the Reserve Bank of India’s new guidelines on recurring payments.

In April, Apple put up a statement on its support page addressing recurring transactions and the RBI’s mandate.

“Regulatory requirements in India apply to the processing of recurring transactions. If you hold an Indian debit or credit card and you have a subscription, these changes impact your transactions. Some transactions might be declined by banks and card issuers,” the Apple statement reads.