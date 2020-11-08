iPhone Pre-orders Starts In India For iPhone 12mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini pre-order have started in India, with the company opening the floodgates at 6:30 pm. Launched alongside the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12Pro, the iPhone 12 mini is the cheapest in the range, starting at just Rs.69,900, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the most expensive, starting at Rs.1,29,900.

Earlier today, the Apple store India website had put up a message that read, “The weekend's almost here. And so is the pre-order. Won't be long now. Pre-order begins at 6:30 PM.”This is likely due to Apple configuring backend work to get the site up and running before the pre-orders begin. The Apple Store went down ahead of iPhone 12 (Rs. 79,900) and iPhone 12 Pro(Rs.149,900) pre-order last month as well.

For those looking to pre-order, the iPhone 12 mini has its price in India set at Rs. 69,900 for the 64GB storage variant, while its 128GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 74,900 and the top-end 256GBstorage option is priced at Rs. 84,900. The iPhone 12 Pro Max, in contrast, starts at Rs. 1,29,900 for the 128GB storage variant. It's 256GB. An option is priced at Rs. 1,39,900 and the highest 512GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 1,59,900.