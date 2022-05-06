iPhone Models Get Price Cut in Flipkart Big Savings Day Sale

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is live. This sale will be live till May 8, where customers can avail discounts and offers on smartphones, laptops and accessories. During the Flipkart sale, customers can get offers and discounts on the iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and even the iPhone 13 models.

iPhone 13 price in India during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale drops to Rs 69,499. For the price, users get 128GB of internal storage. Customers with an SBI credit card can get an additional Rs 2250 discount, bringing the price down to Rs 67,249. The iPhone 13 256GB storage option is also available at a discounted price of Rs 79,499 during the Flipkart sale. Those who wanted to get the 512GB storage option can get it for Rs 99,499 during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.

The iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display, A15 Bionic chip, a 12MP dual-camera setup and a 12MP front camera setup.

There are offers and discounts on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 as well. The iPhone 12 is available for as low as Rs 51,999. On top of this, SBI credit card customers can avail a Rs 1,250 discount on the iPhone 12 64GB model. The 128GB model can be bought for Rs 57,999 during the sale.

Apple iPhone 11 price in India during the Flipkart sale drops to Rs 39,999. The same Rs 1,250 discount through SBI credit cards can be applied to the purchase of the iPhone 11. This brings the price down to Rs 38,749. The 128GB variant, on the other hand, can be bought for Rs 44,999.