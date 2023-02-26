iPhone 15 Images, Spefications Leaked Online

Apple iPhone fans who are eagerly waiting for the upcoming iPhone 15 series in 2023 have good news. The reports say that iPhone 15 is expected to have a USB-C connector rather of the company's distinctive lightning bolt charging port. Meanwhile, several leaked photos of the next iPhone 15 with USB-C connector are going viral on the internet. The exclusive photos of the next iPhone 15 basic model, which clearly off the USB-C connector at the bottom of the iPhone, were posted by the tech website MacRumours.

The images were also uploaded on Twitter by Unknownz21, who claimed to be the owner of an early basic model iPhone 15. Nothing major will change in the design of the iPhone 14 clone. However, the company replaced the lightning bolt port with a USB-C port.