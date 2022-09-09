iPhone 14 Memes Flood Social Media Ahead of Launch

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max photos surfaced on Thursday, it is trending on social media. It’s trending not just because of its new features, but also because of its exorbitant price.

The prices have given memers a chance to get more creative. The joke about selling kidney to buy an iPhone is the most viral meme on social media today.

Have a look at the trolls by netizens on iPhone 14:

Me waiting for iPhone 14 to drop, so that iPhone 13 price drops, so that iPhone 12 price drops so that I can buy iPhone 11. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/vUBgfzRgFB — tedo (@praisetedo) September 7, 2022

Steve Jobs looking at the iPhone 14 pic.twitter.com/T3R09GRSDT — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) September 8, 2022

iPhone user when Apple announce the iPhone 14 tomorrow: #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/USgUGEc9KW — Sancheezzzy ✵ (@Scoby20) September 7, 2022

Also Read: All Set for KKK12 Finals?