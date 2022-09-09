iPhone 14 Memes Flood Social Media Ahead of Launch
iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max photos surfaced on Thursday, it is trending on social media. It’s trending not just because of its new features, but also because of its exorbitant price.
The prices have given memers a chance to get more creative. The joke about selling kidney to buy an iPhone is the most viral meme on social media today.
Have a look at the trolls by netizens on iPhone 14:
Me waiting for iPhone 14 to drop, so that iPhone 13 price drops, so that iPhone 12 price drops so that I can buy iPhone 11. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/vUBgfzRgFB
— tedo (@praisetedo) September 7, 2022
After watching the iPhone 14 launch event... 👀🤡#iPhone14 pic.twitter.com/q6qEmYLSiW
— फैजल खान (@faizalkhan0070) September 8, 2022
Steve Jobs looking at the iPhone 14 pic.twitter.com/T3R09GRSDT
— Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) September 8, 2022
iPhone 14 series announced today.
Youtubers tomorrow:#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/Q0hpuRFkcK
— Tahir (@AliveToBeDead) September 7, 2022
iPhone user when Apple announce the iPhone 14 tomorrow: #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/USgUGEc9KW
— Sancheezzzy ✵ (@Scoby20) September 7, 2022
