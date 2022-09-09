iPhone 14 Memes Flood Social Media Ahead of Launch

Sep 09, 2022, 16:13 IST
iPhone 14 Memes Flood Social Media Ahead of Launch - Sakshi Post

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max photos surfaced on Thursday, it is trending on social media. It’s trending not just because of its new features, but also because of its exorbitant price. 
The prices have given memers a chance to get more creative. The joke about selling kidney to buy an iPhone is the most viral meme on social media today. 
Have a look at the trolls by netizens on iPhone 14:

Also Read: All Set for KKK12 Finals?


Read More:

Tags: 
iPhone14
iPhone14 pro max
new iphone
memes on iphone14
Advertisement
Back to Top