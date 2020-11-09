iPhone 13 Pro Specifications Will Stun You

TF International Securities analyst Ming-chi Kuo has released a new research note, seen by MacRumors, that details his expectations for next year’s iPhone lineup, tentative dubbed “iPhone 13,” including some positive shipment predictions based on a number of factors.

iPhone 13 series may see big improvements in the camera. Specifically, the ultra-wide camera on the two high-end models- presumably called the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro max. These two phones will have an improved f/1.8, 6P (six-element lens) with autofocus instead of the f/2.4, 5P (five-element lens) ultra-wide cameras with a fixed focus on the current iPhone 12 range.

The iPhone 13 models are expected to see a year-on-year increase in shipments due to better 5G infrastructure in H2 2021 and the improved ultra-wide cameras. Ming chi Kuo notes that the iPhone 13 range will see the same four model sizes as this year's iPhone 12 range. If his predictions are true, there may be an iPhone 13 mini next year.