Iphone 12 Gets Cheaper: Which E-commerce Site to Buy?

Apple will unveil the latest generation of its iPhones on September 14 at its annual event. The iPhone 13 series is likely to include a faster CPU, as well as numerous long-awaited physical improvements and other modifications. However, this may be a good moment to purchase the latest generation of iPhones, which are now on sale at a significant discount.

Flipkart is now giving significant discounts on Apple iPhone 12 series phones. Apple iPhone 12 small 64GB and 128GB models are available for Rs.59,999 and Rs.64,999, respectively, on the e-commerce marketplace. The two versions' original costs are Rs.69,900 and Rs.74,900, respectively. The 256GB model is now available for Rs.74,999, down from Rs.84,900.

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro with 128GB storage costs Rs. 1,15,900 on Flipkart, while the 256GB model costs Rs. 1,25,900. The 512GB model is priced at Rs1,45,900. The three iPhone 12 Pro Max models with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage are priced at $1,25,900, $1,35,900, and $1,55,900, respectively.

Apple's iPhone 12 series is powered by an A14 bionic processor and a next-generation Neural Engine. The iPhone 12 small and iPhone 12 have a dual-camera module on the rear, with 12MP ultra-wide and wide sensors. The larger iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max have a 12MP telephoto camera.

All four smartphones support 5G and ship with iOS 14 out of the box.