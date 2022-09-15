On International Day for Preservation of Ozone Layer, Opt For Eco-friendly Gadgets

Since 2000, the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer has been celebrated across the world on September 16. The day commemorates the date, in 1987, when nations signed the 'Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer'. The theme for this year's World Ozone Day is “Montreal Protocol@35: global cooperation protecting life on earth” so why not commit to making more mindful choices when it comes to electronics and work towards a reduced carbon footprint? Here is our pick of a few next generation, smart and more importantly eco-friendly gadgets that are kinder to the planet and to the ozone layer protecting it.

XGIMI Elfin Mini Projector

XGIMI Elfin projector is a combination of stunning and flawless resolution, impeccable brightness, and thunderous sound. This eco-friendly device guarantees a safer viewing experience by limiting the blue light exposure. It also consumes less power and has an ultra-efficient LED light source that makes it durable and long lasting. The projector is good to go for over 10 years even if you use it for eight hours daily. Its slim, portable and lightweight design lets you carry it in your bag wherever you travel. The 800 ANSI Lumens project perfect images outdoors or indoors, be it in a gym or an office or a dim or excessively bright room. You can enjoy non-stop entertainment as the projector, powered by Android 10 will provide you access to various streaming apps. The projector has two built-in Harman Kardon Speakers of 3W that promise an exceptional, immersive sound experience.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat

The Energy-star certified Google Nest Learning Thermostat learns the temperature setting of your home and adjusts accordingly. You can mount this up on a wall or place it on a shelf for added convenience. It will also help you to go for an energy-efficient temperature and through its safety alert, will let you know if your house is becoming too hot or cold. By switching to eco temperature, the thermostat will save energy when no one is at home. The temperature can be controlled through a phone, laptop or tablet. If you are away, make sure that the temperature is neither too high nor too low, especially if you have plants and pets at home. You can also manually set the thermostat to eco temperatures or set it to an 'off mode' if you are moving away from home for a long period or are on a vacation.

Vitamix’s FoodCycler FC-50

Waste disposal is now much easier and more organic with Vitamix’s FoodCycler FC-50. You can put your food scraps into the 50 cubic-foot machine with a cylindrical inner chamber and then discover that you now miraculously have nutrient-rich fertilizer for your plants! The carbon filter lid will prevent the foul smell of the food waste from spreading and its quieter cycles make it suitable for indoor use. Once the scraps are put into the bucket and the button is pressed, the wonder gizmo reduces the food waste to a tenth of its original volume before turning it into a fertilizer. For better results, it is always advisable to put a mixture of food items like vegetable peel, chicken bones, and dairy products into the machine of 2L capacity.

Honeywell CO60PM Evaporative Air Cooler

Are you looking for an environment-friendly and cost-effective cooling option for your home? Go for Honeywell’s Evaporative Cooler which produces a cool breeze through the natural process of evaporation. It uses 90% less energy than other air conditioners. This cools the temperature of the room up to 15 degrees by evaporating the water stored in a small tank of 60 litres capacity and blowing the cool air through the fan. It also uses very less electricity, mainly to power the fans. This is best suited for hot and dry climates where humidity is below 60%. The non-compressor system in the cooler allows the air to cool naturally and efficiently with less cost.

Philips Smart Wi-fi LED Hue Bulbs

Have you ever felt that the light in a room is too bright or too dim? The Philips Smart Hue Bulbs can solve this issue by providing you with just the perfect ambient light. Thanks to a state-of-the-art programming facility, the lights turn on in the morning and turn off when you leave the house. They of course come back on when you return. The bulbs will last for more than 10,000 hours and will save you the hassle of frequent replacements. These LED lights also consume less power and thereby effectively reduce your carbon footprint. The smart bulbs can be controlled through apps and voice commands