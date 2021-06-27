Before Installing Windows 11, Check These System Requirements

The tech giant Microsoft has officially introduced its new Operating System(OS) Windows 11, as an update to Windows 10 PCs.

But before updating your new Window OS, here are the few important system requirements for your PC to run Windows 11:

The PC will need a processor that has two or more cores

A clock speed of 1GHz or higher

It needs to have RAM of 4GB or more

At least storage space of 64 GB

It requires a basic of at least a 9inch display output with a 720p resolution.

The PC needs a TPM security version of 1.2 or higher and SecureBootCapable support.

If one's PC does not meet any of the above requirements, one may not be able to run Windows 11 on it.

Besides this, PCs running Intel's sixth or seventh-generation processors are not eligible to get the new update. On AMD-based systems, the A-series and FX-series, along with Ryzen 1000 and 2000 chips will not be able to run Windows 11.

When will Windows 11 Arrive?

Microsoft begins Windows 11 shipping later this year, and it is learned that Windows Insiders will probably begin testing a preview of release as early as next week. Windows 11 will be a free upgrade, as long as one has Windows 10 and the minimum system requirements.