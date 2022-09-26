Instagram Users Can Create Stories Continuously For Up To 60 Seconds

Instagram always comes up with new features. The photo-sharing app is all ready to roll out a new feature for uploading longer, uninterrupted IG Stories. With the new features, users can share 60-second Stories in one slide. Right now, there is no possibility of sharing longer videos in stories in one go but it breaks the video into 15-second mini-clips. According to the sources, "Now, Instagram users will be able to play and create Stories continuously for up to 60 seconds, instead of being automatically cut into 15-second clips."

With the new feature, content creators who want to share more video content can do it without any breaks and it would also engage more viewers. The new update will also help users de-clutter their Story tray. Instagram Stories does not offer an option to adjust the playback speed as of now.

Instagram is coming up with blurring lines between Reels and other formats. For example, the video posts now get uploaded as Reels. The Meta-owned social media also increased the length of the reels from 60 seconds to 90 seconds. A new Story layout is also being tested and the new feature will hide excessive posts. As of now, users can post 100 stories. With the latest update, the story sharing count will be the same, but users will see a "Show All" button to see the rest of the Stories.

Also Read: TWICE’s Nayeon Stalker Enters South Korea?