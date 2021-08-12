Instagram Feature to Fight Offensive Comments and Abuse From Users

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, has unveiled a suite of new tools to help users from abusive comments on the platform.

The new features will allow users to control comments and DM requests. When users try to make potentially harmful comments, there will be greater caution.

The ‘Hidden Words feature,' for example, allows users to filter abusive DM requests.

"It is our job to ensure that everyone who uses Instagram feels secure. We don't tolerate hate speech or abuse on Instagram, and we take action when we see it, " Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri said in a blog post on Tuesday.

Also Read: IPhone Users Rejoice! Google Maps On IOS To Get Dark Mode Feature Soon

Limits, a tool that is simple to switch on and will automatically hide comments and DM requests from individuals who don't follow you, will help safeguard people when they encounter or expect a flood of abusive comments and DMs.

"We built this function after hearing that creator and famous personalities are sometimes bombarded with comments and DM requests from individuals they don't know," the firm explained.

Limits feature is now available to all Instagram users worldwide.

Hidden Words, a feature that allows users to automatically filter inappropriate words, phrases, and emojis into a Hidden Folder, was also recently unveiled by the photo-sharing site.

DM requests that are likely to be spammy or low-quality are likewise filtered by the new functionality.