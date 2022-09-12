Instagram To Come Up With Repost Feature Soon

With each passing day, Instagram is trying to come up with new features. According to the reports, Instagram is likely to come up with an option that allows users to repost other people’s posts and reels. Instagram is planning to test this feature with a small group of people. Right now, users need to use third-party apps to repost images or videos of another person’s accounts.

“We’re exploring the ability to reshare posts in Feed - similar to how you can reshare in Stories - so people can share what resonates with them, and so original creators are credited for their work,” a spokesperson from Meta told TechCrunch.

Social media expert Matt Navarra was the first to notice the functionality, and he also released a few screenshots that illustrate how it might function. Everyone's profile page will have a Repost feature right next to the "tag" area. While the feature would help promote the content of some individuals and some sections of people might also misuse it.

On Instagram, there are accounts that only repost or reshare someone else's content in an effort to gain views or reach. With Instagram now offering a native "Repost" feature, it might be simpler for those individuals who steal other people's content. While there is no confirmation on Instagram whether it will include some credit to identify the original content author or will provide a link to the main profile.

As of now, one can download third-party software to repost a post from another account or just reshare a user's post on their Instagram Stories. There is currently no confirmation on the release date for this feature. The company intends to test this out initially on a small group of people. Both the Android and iOS versions of the app are likely to get the feature.

Also Read: Nandini Remuneration for Bigg Boss OTT Kannada