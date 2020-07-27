Facebook-owned Instagram has reported a bug and this has left some of the users confused as they noticed a camera on the iOS 14 Beta indicator even though they didn't take any selfies or videos. While the users were scrolling through their Instagram feeds, a green "camera on" indicator for iOS 14 Beta devices was spotted.

An Instagram spokesperson speaking to The Verge said that the problem was being fixed and the app's Create Mode feature can be accessed from the Instagram camera that could turn off the camera indicator. He quoted, "We only have access to your camera when you tell us to - for example, when you're swiping from Feed to View. We noticed and are fixing a bug in iOS 14 Beta that mistakenly suggests that certain users are using a camera when they're not. During these cases, we do not access your camera, and no content is recorded."

Earlier in the last year Facebook fixed a bug it's an iOS app that appeared to activate cameras in the background without the awareness or permission of the users.

Apple launched the public beta edition of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 updates that will be available in the fall. Earlier, tech companies like TikTok and LinkedIn have been copying content from Apple user's clipboards.

With iOS 14, Apple has introduced a super privacy feature that displays a fast notification that lets iPhone users know when the device reads information from their clipboard.