India's First AI-enabled Intelligent Virtual Nutrition Coach App Fitza Launched

Mumbai: Your Intelligent Virtual Nutrition Coach App, paves its way in the digital fitness market on 22nd June 2021, which is a one-of-a-kind mobile application conceptualized to touch the lives of people through holistic health and nutritional wellbeing, leveraging on modern technology. Available on both Android (Play Store) and Apple (App Store) platforms, the app is free to download now. Also, the app is offering a two-week free trial plan, to let the users begin their journey of health transformation.

A human-centered, AI-powered mobile application, Fitza is deeply rooted in delivering personalized & sustainable nutrition plans based on age-old practices, user likes and dislikes, grandma recipes, and natural homemade remedies with proven outcomes and most importantly addressing immunity building. It adapts to your body type i.e. body Prakriti and doshas and intelligently changes your meal plan to drive meaningful results.

“As an Industry Focus, the Health care & Fitness space as a whole now is looking at their core value and service focus to offer Nutritional wellbeing and not limited to just one particular direction to care and cure. With the inspired intention to restore Wellbeing and Wholeness in the social environment and emphasize preventive healthcare, this one-of-a-kind mobile app is conceptualized and developed with the intelligent features that retrieve nutritional abundance and magnify lifestyle progress”, says Nikhil Behl, CEO & Co-founder, Fitza.

“Fitza is an important step in integrating nutrition care into the care delivery ecosystem and certainly in terms of empowering people with the knowledge of nutrition,” says Sir Dr. Huzaifa Khorakiwala, CEO at Wockhardt Foundation.“We feel proud partnering with them in their mission to make nutrition advice easily accessible and very affordable” he concludes.

“The application reveals powerful and natural healing DIET plans and simple healthy living techniques, solemnly designed to bridge the Nutrition gap while accommodating every body type with their personal delicacy preferences”, says Shweta Shah, Celebrated Nutritionist & Co-founder, Fitza.

Every member at Fitza believes that the wisdom of living in alignment needs to be shared with everyone, seeking nutritional wellbeing and lifestyle development.

In a nutshell, Fitza offers people personalized guidance to articulate self-awareness, lead healthier and fulfilling lives, with much easier and mindful changes in their lifestyle. Team Fitza comprises nutrition experts, technopreneurs, entrepreneurs, who have been part of several zero-to journeys as well as Partners with a common sense of purpose and a deep understanding of the problem that Fitza hopes to solve.