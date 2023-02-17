Indian-origin Neal Mohan To Be New YouTube CEO

Feb 17, 2023, 14:52 IST
In the latest tech development, Indian-American Neal Mohan is slated to be the next Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of YouTube after Susan Wojcicki announced her resignation citing personal reasons.Neal Mohan joins the list of Indian-origin CEOs who are leading other global tech giants, including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai among others.

Taking to Twitter, YouTube Creators informed about Wojcicki's resignation and thanked her for contributing to the online video-sharing platform. Neal Mohan is currently the Chief Product Officer of YouTube. 

Addressing Wojcicki, Mohan said on Twitter, “It’s been amazing to work with you over the years. You’ve built YouTube into an extraordinary home for creators and viewers. I’m excited to continue this awesome and important mission. Looking forward to what lies ahead," he wrote.

Neal Mohan is a  Stanford graduate, who joined Google in 2008 and is currently the chief product officer at YouTube, involved with YouTube Shorts and Music. He has also worked with Microsoft and is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, an independent US think tank.

