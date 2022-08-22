India to Ride on 5G Wave With Nearly 2X Increase in Searches for 5G Smartphones

More than 1.5X increase in the number of launches of 5G smartphones witnessed on Flipkart in the first half of this year over same period last year

The Indian smartphone industry is witnessing rapid changes with an increasing number of customers across the country looking for 5G smartphones to experience faster internet speeds enabling them to do quicker downloads, have a smoother gaming experience, video calling and HD movie watching experience.

According to insights from Flipkart, there has been nearly 2X increase in searches for 5G smartphones on its platform in the first half of 2022 over the same period last. Among the top 5 states where customers are looking for 5G smartphones are Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

This trend is further expected to intensify with the recent spectrum auctions as India joins an elite list of countries including the United States of America, China, and the United Kingdom to have deployed the 5G network.

According to Kunal Gupta, Senior Director, Mobiles at Flipkart, “Over the past few quarters, we have witnessed an increasing demand for 5G smartphones that will offer higher internet speed across metros and smaller cities, with nearly 75% of the searches coming from tier 2 and beyond cities. At Flipkart, we endeavour to provide customers with the widest selection of 5G Smartphones from various brands across all price points as per the customer needs.”