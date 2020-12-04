India Marks Navy Day: Rajnath Singh, PM Modi Praise Personnel

India marks Navy Day on December 4 every year. The Indian Navy's attack on Karachi harbour showcased the might of the Indian Armed Forces over Pakistan in 1971. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the Indian Navy on Navy Day. Modi tweeted, "Indian Navy fearlessly protects our coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need."

Navy Day greetings to all our valorous navy personnel and their families. The Indian navy fearlessly protects our coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need. We also remember India’s rich maritime tradition over centuries. pic.twitter.com/k2PMgvc0F3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, "My greetings and best wishes to all personnel of this outstanding force. I salute their courage and professionalism."

On the occasion of #indiannavyday2020 my greetings and best wishes to all personnel of this outstanding force. The @indiannavy is at the forefront of keeping our seas safe by ensuring maritime security. I salute their valour, courage and professionalism. pic.twitter.com/2iJzAWSnAH — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 4, 2020

On the eve of Navy Day, Admiral Karambir Singh, the Navy chief attended a press conference and said, Navy Day 2020 theme is "Indian Navy Combat Ready, Credible and Cohesive". Covid-19 and Chinese attempts to change the northern borders have posed new challenges. The Indian Navy is ready to face any challenge. Admiral Karambir Singh the Navy chief

Indian Navy posted a video on Twitter staing the importance of navy and to protect the maritime borders of India.

"On the occasion of #NavyDay2020 we reaffirm #IndianNavy's steadfast commitment to the service of the Nation and towards ensuring our Maritime Security & Territorial Integrity"

Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff & all personnel of Indian Navy pic.twitter.com/t6LWHUyvjm — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) December 4, 2020

Navy Day in Vizag:

On Navy day the personnel of Navy Officers will perform events and allow the people. But due to Covid-19 this year in Vizag coastal clean-up drive and blood donation camps are being organized on December 4 and 5. A multi-feed oxygen manifold was designed by Naval Dockyard. They were given to KGH, VIMS and other hospitals. This year due to Covid-19, the events turned virtual.