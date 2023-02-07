India Energy Week Bengaluru 6-8 February 2023

Bengaluru: As India took over G20 Presidency in December 2022, Government of India is celebrating The India Energy Week 2023 at Bengaluru from 6th - 8th February, 2023. The event attains greater significance in view of India’s commitments to sustainable development and Honourable Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi's pledge at COP26 to cut India's emissions to net-zero by 2070. It is a major step in the direction of Decarbonization and Sustainable Mobility.

The India Energy Week 2023 event is being held under the patronage of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Government of India. India Energy Week has seen participation from the highest level of the Indian government, including all the Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), and is supported by the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI).

The Indian Automobile Industry under the aegis of SIAM has coordinated a “Sustainable Mobility Pavilion” at the India Energy Week 2023 showcasing the readiness of Automobile Manufacturers for transiting towards Sustainable Mobility by adopting different technology options ranging from Ethanol (E-20) to Flex-Fuel vehicles to Electric and Hybrid, amongst both Four wheelers and Two wheelers.

This is in line with the mandate to SIAM from Government of India to promote Ethanol as a transportation fuel, jointly with the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI). India’s Ethanol Blending Programme is driven by the highest level within the Government. The important timelines decided for pan India implementation of E-20 are 2023 for vehicles to be material compliant, and 2025 for vehicles to be fully E-20 compliant.

SIAM’s Sustainable Mobility Pavilion at IEW 2023 showcased 12 products of Ethanol, Flex fuel, Electrified vehicles including Hybrid and Battery Electric Vehicles, demonstrating the E20 compatibility and Electric/hybrid readiness.

The Rally during the event encompassing over 57 vehicles contributed by SIAM through its Member OEMs, was flagged off by the Hon’ble Prime-Minister today in presence of leading energy producing and consuming countries and over 30,000 delegates. SIAM had showcased E-20, E-85, CNG , Electric, Electric Hybrid and hydrogen Vehicles at the Rally.

India is projected to witness the largest increase in energy demand of any country over the next two decades, as its economy continues to grow and create opportunities for its people, and the global energy value chain. As a rapidly developing country, India’s Energy Transition will play a pivotal role in global energy markets. SIAM’s presence at the inaugural India Energy Week facilitated the launch of sustainable fuels to decarbonize India’s fuel market by bringing in vehicles which are Material Compliant to Ethanol. The Filling of these vehicles are showcased and demonstrated at few outlets in New Delhi/Bengaluru and Pune to start with and will be expanded to major towns and cities shortly. SIAM’s participation alongside PSU’s / private OMCs strengthens the bond of One Nation-Partnership at the India Energy Week 2023 and comes at a critical time, with the challenges of energy security and environmental sustainability impacting long-term energy transition and paths towards decarbonisation.