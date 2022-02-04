Inbuilt Sensor and Fitness Tracking in Airpods Pro 2

Hey Apple lovers, are you waiting for new updates of the next version of Airpods? Then here we are with a piece of good news about Airpods Pro's new version.

Apple is expected to release the next version of its AirPods Pro in the second half of this year, as per the new buzz. The future AirPods will have motion sensors for fitness tracking. According to GizmoChina, the second-generation AirPods Pro will feature a new design and will be powered by an updated chip that will deliver advanced audio-related functionality like active noise reduction and other upgrades, as well as increased battery life.

Apple's suppliers are preparing to send the new high-end AirPods. The second-generation AirPods Pro may have noiseless audio support as well as a charging case that makes a sound to help you find it. The upcoming wearable device may support Apple Lossless Audio Codec (ALAC), as well as integrated AirTag features in the charging case and Apple Lossless support. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated in the most recent investor note that he expects more integration of health features in the AirPods Pro 2. The model will have improved motion trackers for increased fitness applications.

