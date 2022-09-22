HYDERABAD: In what can be termed as a clear case of poor handling and the total failure of Hyderabad Cricket Association in the sales of India–Australia match tickets Telangana Sports Minister V. Srinivas Goud, summoned the HCA officials, including president Mohammad Azharuddin, and sought an explanation over the stampede that happened on Thursday morning. More than 20 people were injured and seven of them were reportedly hospitalised after the chaos that ensued when the gates were opened.

The Minister said warned that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would not tolerate if the brand image of Hyderabad was damaged and an inquiry would be conducted and action would be taken against any irregularities related to the sale of tickets, he warned.

HCA President Mohd Azharuddin, Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bhagavat, Sports Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sulthania, and other higher officials were present in the meeting in the afternoon.

Before the meeting, Minister Srinivas Goud said that the sale of tickets was not done in a transparent manner and said that an inquiry would be conducted over the matter. He also warned of action against those who sold tickets in black.

Meanwhile, in a big disappointment for cricket fans, Azharuddin stated that the sale of both online and offline tickets was stalled for now. When the Minister asked about the status of the 32,000 tickets, he told that a clear picture can only be given tomorrow. There has been widespread dissent among cricket fans about whether or not tickets would be sold online after the offline 3000 tickets were sold out at Gymkhana grounds at Parade grounds, where the stampede occurred.

