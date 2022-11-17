Hyd-based Skyroot Aerospace to Launch India’s First Private Rocket Tomorrow

India's first privately developed rocket, Vikram-S will be finally launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from its spaceport in Sriharikota on Friday. The launch was earlier planned on November 15.

India's nodal agency to promote commercial space exploration, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre, Chairman (INSPACEe) has approved the maiden mission. It said the Vikram-S suborbital vehicle has been cleared to launch from the sounding rocket complex.

“''This is a giant leap for the private space sector in India. Congratulations to Skyroot for becoming the first Indian company to be authorised for launching a rocket,” Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre Chairman Pawan Goenka said.

As the skies clear on Friday morning, the lift-off of the first Vikram-S rocket will take place between 11:00 - 12:00 Hrs from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota tomorrow, INSPACe said.

Following PM @narendramodi's decision to open Space sector for private participation, India all set to make history by launching from Sriharikota the first-ever private Rocket "Vikram-S" developed by #StartUp "Skyroot Aerospace" under the guidance of #ISRO. #OpeningSpaceForAll pic.twitter.com/pxuRFmAYjr — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) November 16, 2022

Hyderabad-based startup Skyroot Aerospace will be the first private space tech company in India when it will launch a rocket into space. The Vikram-S rocket will be powered by the Kalam 80 propulsion system. The Vikram-S suborbital flight will carry three payloads of Chennai-based start-up SpaceKidz, Andhra Pradesh-based N-SpaceTech and Armenian BazoomQ Space Research Lab.

