HP AI Powered Spectre Laptops Features, Price In India

Bengaluru: HP today launched its all-new AI-powered Spectre 13.5 x360 and Spectre 16 laptops in India. Built with the flexibility to work, consume, and create and live seamlessly in today’s hybrid world, the new Spectre x360 13.5 and 16 are premium in style, offering 3:2 Windows convertible with 91% screen to body ratio and adaptive intelligence. The new portfolio’s revolutionary performance, mobility, and enhanced security will enable tech-savvy users to consume and create in a smooth, seamless, and collaborative way.

Today’s working professionals, especially millennials and Gen Zs, desire a single device to balance both work and entertainment. The all-new Spectre portfolio is especially developed with these audiences in mind. It is powered by Intel® Evo™ platforms featuring 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors for improved multi-tasking and performance. To cater to the needs of consumers no matter how and where they choose to work, the HP Spectre x360 portfolio is built with AI-powered intelligent features Auto-frame, Noise reduction, dynamic voice leveling, health and well-being features, AI based privacy alert and sound enhancement for a smooth and seamless experience

Available in Nightfall black with pale brass accent and Nocturne blue with celestial blue accents, the Spectre x360 laptops come with breakthrough design and striking features for the ultimate experience. In addition, the Power Saver and Adaptive battery optimiser mode extends the battery life whenever charging accessibility is limited.

HP also reaffirms its commitment to sustainability with the new Spectre x360 laptops. Building on the world’s most sustainable PC portfolio, the Spectre portfolio is crafted from recycled aluminium and ocean-bound plastics. HP is committed to a resourceful way to drive positive impact for the environment, and the brand is leading the way in the use of renewable and biodegradable materials in its products and packaging.

Commenting on the launch, Vickram Bedi, Sr. Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India, said, “At HP, we focus on insights-based innovations to deliver the best solutions for our customers. The new HP Spectre x360 laptops are stunning, powerful and provide modern consumers with the tools and technology necessary to maximise their potential in the today’s hybrid world. The Spectre range has a variety of AI features including AutoFrame, Noise reduction and backlight adjustment, as an attempt to create intelligent products that can keep up with today's youth and help them show up at their best.”

The vivid and vibrant colours of OLED display provide bolder, sharper details with incredible contrast for best responsiveness and creative experience. A hybrid environment requires a consistent, fast connection and the Spectre x360 provides blazing fast connectivity with Intel ® Wi-Fi 6e and Thunderbolt 4 port. HP’s Quick Drop enables wireless sharing across different mobile devices, different OS to optimize on-the-go creativity. Consumers can drop anything to any device seamlessly, wirelessly with HP QuickDrop. In addition to this, Duet for HP helps in expanding workspace and connecting with another device for more creative options. Expanding the HP Palette offering, AI photomatch feature helps to search a specific face through millions of photos in your device.

HP Spectre x360 Portfolio

AI Powered

· HP Auto Frame camera feature keeps you in focus wherever you are

· AI-based privacy alerts to collaborate and create in public spaces, blurring the screen when someone is behind you

· Security features like walk away lock and wake on approach

· Health and Well-being features like Screen distance reminder and Screen time reminder for a quick break

· Gesture controls like pause, play, forward and previous

Video and Audio experiences

· The portfolio is built with HP Presence and HP GlamCam to deliver amazing video and audio call experiences

· HP Auto Frame and HP Dynamic Voice Levelling for an interactive video and sound experience no matter where you are in the room

· Backlight Adjustment to autocorrect video images in any environment where you may be taking a call

· Bi-directional AI noise reduction, directional beamforming mics, and quad speakers for a superb sound experience during video or audio calls

· Network Booster for network bandwidth optimization to reduce screen freezes and dropped calls

Performance

· The HP Spectre x360 16” is engineered on the Intel® Evo™ platform with the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors, with 54% improvement over last Gen and up to Intel® Arc™ Graphics

· HP Spectre x360 13.5” laptop is powered by 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor with Intel® Evo™ platform

· A 4K OLED 100% colour calibrated display for a more natural viewing experience,and a 120 Hz display for a 2x faster display refresh rate for smooth, response actions

· A touch display to leverage multi-gestures like pinch-to-zoom, double tap, and press and hold to create and easily manipulate drawings and other creative content. Easily take notes or sketch with a MPP 2.0 tilt pen with magnetic attach to the device

· A variety of screen sizes and aspect ratios offer the best fit for your creative flow. Choose from a 3:2 aspect ratio device for web browsing and productivity tasks; and a 16:10 for video and audio editing

Power management features

· Up to 16 hrs of long-lasting battery that puts in the work, all day with fast charge of 50% in 30 minutes

· Power Saver mode extends the battery life whenever there is a concern about charging accessibility

· In-bag detection leveraging Intel® Dynamic Tuning Technology to adjust the PC’s power to avoid overheating or battery drain when put in a bag

· Adaptive Battery Optimizer monitors battery temperature, battery-charging status, and usage time to preserve your battery’s health

· Smart Sense optimizes a device’s performance, temperature, and more based on the application being used

EyeSafe Certified Display

· TUV Certified to provide industry-leading low blue-light display

· Always-on blue light filter that provides a comfortable viewing experience

· Built right into the display, with no need to adjust settings

· Redistributes light energy to provide beautiful colour

· Flicker Free and Anti-reflection Display to provide smooth experience

Design

· Beautiful gem cut and dual chamfer angular design achieved with high-precision aluminium CNC

Pricing and availability

· Available in striking colour combinations like Nightfall Black with Pale Brass Accents and Nocturne Blue with celestial blue accents

· The HP Spectre 13.5 x360 ef-0053tu with Intel Evo Core i7 will be available at Rs 129999 or can be split into 18 month no cost EMI.

· 2 years additional onsite warranty worth Rs 14999 is free with New Spectre devices

· The HP Spectre 16 x360 f-1003tu with Intel Evo Core i7 will be available at 139999 or can be split into 18 month no cost EMI.

Offers

· Exchange benefit of upto Rs 11000 is available with an additional exchange top up of Rs 10000 on every purchase.

· Cashback on select Amex credit cards of 10% upto Rs 10,000 is also available as a one-time offer.

· Pre-booking is available now on the HP portal and in select HP World stores, Croma & Reliance stores is with special pre-booking accessories offer worth Rs 8800.

· 1 month Adobe creative cloud including 20 Adobe software worth Rs 4230 is free with New Spectre devices