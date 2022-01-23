How to Transfer WhatsApp Messages From Android to iPhone

WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, is apparently exploring the option for people to move chats from an Android handset to an iPhone. WhatsApp is working on an "import chat history" feature that will allow Android users to move their chats to an iPhone device, according to WABetaInfo.

The feature was discovered in the newest WhatsApp beta for iOS v22.2.74, which is still in development. It is, for now, unavailable to the general public. WhatsApp appears to be relying on the software named Move to iOS to facilitate the transition.

Since last October, the conversation transfer feature has been enabled from iOS to Samsung handsets and Google Pixel.

Users can also move their chats from iOS to Android 12 smartphones right away. WhatsApp is also rumored to be testing a new global voice note player on iOS, which will allow users to listen to a voice message even if they switch to another chat.