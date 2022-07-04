How to set Your Favourite Song as Caller tunes on Vi

Vi customers now have an option to get rid of the boring ‘tring tring’ and greet their callers with a song of their choice. Leading telecom brand, Vi offers its users an exciting way to set any song as their caller tune from a vast collection of latest tracks, while enjoying the best of Ad free music in HD quality with on Vi App.

Users can choose any caller tune from Vi’s wide repertoire of popular musical compositions spanning 20+ languages and 10+ genres catering to every taste and mood such as Romance, Bhakti, Melody, Comedy, Folk, Classical, Regional, Inspirational, and a lot more.

The offering can be availed by caller tune subscribers on the music section of the Vi app at no extra cost. New users can enjoy this exciting benefit through a special monthly recharge plan bundled with the entire caller tunes catalogue for free at a subscription fee of Rs. 69. The caller tunes offering is also available to Vi users, with unlimited song downloads, at a monthly plan of Rs. 49, quarterly plan of Rs. 99, and an annual plan of Rs. 249.

Additionally, Vi customers can groove to Vi’s huge library of 22 million+ Ad free music across 20 languages, with HD voice quality and unlimited downloads, through an exclusive 6 months premium subscription offer at no extra cost.

Step-by-step guide to activate caller tunes on the Vi app:

Step 1: Click ‘Set as caller tune’ option to set your favourite song as caller tune

Step 2: Choose your validity and rental

Step 3: Confirm on your selection

Step 4: Service Confirmation