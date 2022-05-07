How to Protect Passwords and Foster Cyber Hygiene Within The Organisation

On World Password Day, Matt Shelton, Director, Technology Risk and Threat Intelligence at Mandiant, provides some key points that can help in fostering cyber hygiene within the organisation.

Whenever possible, use Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) prioritizing banking, email, and social media accounts. Hardware tokens like Yubikey and software tokens like Google Authenticator are more secure than SMS-based MFA. SMS-based MFA is still more secure than just using a password!

Enterprises should disable mobile-push on employee MFA tokens. Mandiant has observed an increase in threat actors abusing mobile-push functionality over the last several years

Practice good password hygiene by using complex and long passwords that are unique for each site you visit. A strong password doesn't have to be difficult to remember as long as it's long! Consider using a long phrase that's easy to remember

Consider using a password manager to store unique and complex passwords for every site you visit. When choosing a password manager, use an industry recognized provider and never store your passwords in a document on your desktop!

There's no longer a need to change passwords on a regular basis as long as you practice good password hygiene. Instead, change your password when you know a site you have an account on has been breached. Many password managers will proactively alert you when this happens