How to Protect Passwords and Foster Cyber Hygiene Within The Organisation
May 07, 2022, 11:16 IST
On World Password Day, Matt Shelton, Director, Technology Risk and Threat Intelligence at Mandiant, provides some key points that can help in fostering cyber hygiene within the organisation.
- Whenever possible, use Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) prioritizing banking, email, and social media accounts. Hardware tokens like Yubikey and software tokens like Google Authenticator are more secure than SMS-based MFA. SMS-based MFA is still more secure than just using a password!
- Enterprises should disable mobile-push on employee MFA tokens. Mandiant has observed an increase in threat actors abusing mobile-push functionality over the last several years
- Practice good password hygiene by using complex and long passwords that are unique for each site you visit. A strong password doesn't have to be difficult to remember as long as it's long! Consider using a long phrase that's easy to remember
- Consider using a password manager to store unique and complex passwords for every site you visit. When choosing a password manager, use an industry recognized provider and never store your passwords in a document on your desktop!
- There's no longer a need to change passwords on a regular basis as long as you practice good password hygiene. Instead, change your password when you know a site you have an account on has been breached. Many password managers will proactively alert you when this happens
