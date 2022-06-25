How to Post Disappearing Content on Instagram

Meta-owned Instagram is experimenting with yet another new feature, Notes that would allow users to post disappearing content.

The Notes feature, which is currently being tested with a limited set of users, allows users to post quick notes, like announcements, to their “Close Friends” circle or to followers, who also follow them, reports TechCrunch.

Unlike Twitter’s new feature, sharing the same name as Instagram’s feature, long-form ‘Notes’ which allows users to write a long note and tweet it while Instagram's new feature ‘Notes’ is more like a sticky note and it disappears after 24 hours.

Instagram's new feature was first spotted by a marketer Ahmed Ghanem, who published screenshots on Twitter saying Instagram Notes will appear on the app’s direct messaging screen in a new row above the messages themselves.

According to the screenshots shared by Ghanem, users will get a notification about Notes and will be able to see them for 24 hours in the app, as well as they can reply to Notes via messages.

The feature could help in highlighting the important messages from friends that they do not want to be lost in the inbox and could offer more visibility than posting to Stories.

The platform’s tests will work to determine how users respond to the feature and if it makes sense to roll it out more broadly, the report said. Through these Notes, users can share details with close friends like if they would be unavailable on call for the next day or can be reached at an alternative number because they are travelling.

