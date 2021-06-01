How Much Does BMW X7 Dark Shadow Cost in India?

The BMW X7 M50d ‘Dark Shadow' variant is priced at Rs 2.02 crore. The basic X7 range starts at Rs 95.90 lakh, while the M50d, the usual top-of-the-line variation, costs Rs 1.65 crore. This latest edition of BMW's largest SUV promises exclusivity for the Rs 37 lakh premium since it will be restricted to just 500 units worldwide and can only be acquired through BMW Online.

BMW X7 Specifications

Frozen Arctic Grey metallic is a BMW Individual special paint finish available on the limited edition X7. This is the first time BMW has used the color scheme on a model in the ‘X' series. The B and C pillars, as well as the base of the ORVMs, are completed in black by the German automaker. Black chrome is also used on the kidney grille.

The alloy wheels are 22 inches tall, with a V-sport design and a jet-black matte finish, against 21 inches on the basic M50d. The ‘Dark Shadow' model also comes with BMW's Laserlight headlamp technology, which can illuminate a distance of up to 650 meters. Finally, over the standard M50d, BMW has included an M Sport Exhaust.

The 3.0-liter diesel engine that produces 400PS/760Nm in the ordinary M50d continues to power the X7 M50d ‘Dark Shadow' variant, which sends power to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The air suspension is standard, as are nine airbags, traction control, hill start aid, hill descent control, and active park assist, among other BMW safety features.