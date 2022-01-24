How To Look For Suspicious Files On Google Drive, G Suite

Most of the time, we come across some suspicious files on the internet. If clicked on such links, there will be a chance of someone else taking over the control over the personal information. All Google Workspace, G Suite Basic, and G Suite Business tiers are getting the new feature. After you click on a link, a yellow banner appears at the top of the attachment page. It should appear before you download a file to your laptop, warning you that it appears suspicious and "may be used to steal your personal information."

If you've used Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, or Drawings, you'll recognize the security notice. Google revealed new security measures to help protect users from malicious files at Google's Cloud Next 2021. Late last year, these alerts were rolled out to those file-syncing services.

Furthermore, Google states that this feature has no admin control. Furthermore, there is no end-user configuration for this feature as well. In terms of availability, Google has chosen a gradual rollout method for this feature, which will take up to 15 days starting January 20, 2022, to reach everyone. Google Workspace, G Suite Basic, and G Suite Business customers will have access to the warning banners in Google Drive that alert users to suspicious files.

