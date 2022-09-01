How India is ‘Cutting the Cord’ to drive an OTT revolution

Ever since the pandemic, digitalization has taken the centre stage in our country. With the advent of

COVID-19, every sector got disrupted. However, the media and entertainment industries got a boom.

The reasons behind the growth were the accessibility of the platforms and the availability of time.

Currently, the scenario of the new normal is also verifying the need for an online platform across the

globe as we consistently work to grow and sustain. The growing demand for unlimited access to original

and high-quality content is driving the rise in the popularity of over-the-top (OTT) platforms. Hence, as

the market is expanding exponentially with the emerging technologies, so is the growth of OTT.

Over-The-Top Platform

The media and entertainment business have consistently been one of the most important sectors in

India. According to IBEF’s reports, the Indian media and entertainment sector is anticipated to reach

$100 billion by 2030. However, both the global lockdown and the emergence of cutting-edge technology

for the entertainment industry have changed the game. As people became confined to their homes,

they turned to digital displays for entertainment. This is where the rise of the OTT platform gets the light

in our eyes and becomes a dominant platform in India and around the world.

The word "over-the-top" describes the new delivery method for movies and TV shows through the

internet without the requirement for traditional broadcast, cable, or satellite pay-TV providers. It is used

to describe streaming across different devices whenever we want.

Over the past two years, a variety of content has been uploaded on the OTT platform and, due to the

availability of huge transit VOD, has emerged as a trend in the industry. Video on demand, or VOD,

allows viewers to access television shows, movies, and other video content whenever they choose. Its

central idea is illustrated by the ease with which your viewers can now select programming from a

database of available materials and instantly watch it on a television, computer, or mobile device via an

interactive interface. With this, India has become one of the fastest-growing markets for OTT service

providers or streaming platforms in the world.

New-age Technologies: Easing the Growth

The utilization of new-age technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) in the entertainment industry is

easing the process of reaching viewers with their favorite content. In this scenario, we are using AI to

determine what customers want to watch and can earn more revenue and deliver more personalized

experiences to retain customers. Also, emerging technologies like 5G, synonymous with high speed and

ubiquitous connectivity, will ensure OTT experiences like never before that don't keep buffering, lag

annoyingly, or display unwanted pixelation. The 5G-powered OTT will also give a massive boost to both

live-streaming and VoD segments with its 10X decrease in end-to-end latency, 20X faster speed, and

higher bandwidth. Hence, once the market had analytics and technology to meet the needs of the

audience, it began innovating and relying on new-age technologies to ensure audience engagement.

Cutting the Cord to Drive the Revolution

According to expert analysis, India has 503 million users who access OTT platforms. According to

Statista, the number of users of the OTT video segment is expected to reach 650 million by 2025. The

report further states that the reason for this expansion is a steady increase in internet users; access to

cheaper, quicker bandwidth; the introduction of more inexpensive plans, including the introduction of

freemium models; and a profusion of content. Furthermore, by providing a plethora of content,

languages including regional and vernacular, as well as on-demand viewing options, the industry is also

acting as a driving force.

According to Statista, the Indian OTT video sector market volume is poised to reach $3.76 billion at a

CAGR of 8.23% during the forecast period 2022–2027. Hence, with the availability of content from

anywhere and at any time, consumers are cutting the cord and shifting from paid TV subscriptions to

internet streaming. Hence, by cutting the cord, the industry will indeed drive the revolution of the future

growth of this competitive edge.

Way Forward

Countless people have already switched to OTT platforms since they are more convenient. Based on this

rising tendency, businesses indeed need to think that the OTT video streaming market would present

fresh chances to expand their reach. Companies should take advantage of this unparalleled chance to

present their products directly to audiences as OTT user numbers steadily increase.

The article is authored by Arshdeep Singh Mundi, Managing Director, Netplus