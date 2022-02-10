How Google's 2 Step Verification Protected Accounts Against Security Breach

Google stated that since implementing the two-step verification (2SV) as a default process to access accounts in 2021, the number of Google account hacks has dropped.

Last year, the company announced that it had automatically enrolled over 150 million people in two-step verification. As a result of this effort, the company saw a 50% decrease in compromised accounts. "We provide simple, easy-to-use tools like Security Checkup to give you actionable recommendations on how to strengthen the security of your Google Account," the company wrote in a blog post.

Google stated that users will be able to opt into Google's account-level enhanced safe browsing feature, which will be available next month and will provide the company's broadest security protection against threats users encounter on the web and against their Google Account. Google has also collaborated with the non-profit educational organisation Khan Academy to create free online lessons that will teach people how to stay safe online.

Google has announced a $5 million donation to Khan Academy in order for it to create accessible, understandable, and actionable online safety content for its 18 million monthly users worldwide. "Searches for "how to stop identity theft" increased by more than 110 percent last year alone, so we know people are looking for tips on how to protect themselves online," the company said in a blog post.

"Our previous work educating people about online safety has demonstrated the positive impact that this can have. To expand our impact, we are thrilled to be collaborating with Khan Academy to make internet safety more accessible to everyone," the company added.