How to Get Your Vaccination Certificate on WhatsApp Instantly

Do you have an issue with your COVID vaccination certificate? Are you unable to download it? Then don't worry, because you can now download the certificate on WhatsApp in less than half a minute.Are you wondering how?

Here are the steps...

Step 1: Add MyGov Corona Helpdesk +91 9013151515 to your contact list.

Step 2: Open WhatsApp and text "Certificate" to the Chatbot number from a phone number you've registered with CoWin to obtain an OTP via SMS.

Step 3: The Chatbot will throw a list of Covid-19-related topics, including "Download Certificate" in the second line. Send "2" to choose the option.

Step 4: The bot will offer you another list of three possibilities, including the "Download CoWin" option on the third line. Sending the number "3" as a reply will validate the request and your Vaccination Certificate will be sent to you.