Are you a lover of the iPhone? Want to know how to get iPhone 12 for free? Don't worry... We are here to tell you. In the US, Verizon is allowing customers to purchase the Apple iPhone 12 for free of cost. The actual price of the iPhone 12 is $699 and now you can get it at no effective cost but there is a twist... Just know about it.

First, those who want to get iPhone 12 for free must select the Verizon unlimited mobile tariff plan for 36 months. One has to pay a minimum of $30 per month for the Verizon unlimited plan. Along with the plan, the customers will get the benefits of the 5G network, calling, and SMS. But, it is very important to pay for 36 months for the Verizon unlimited plan to continue using the smartphone.

Verizon's free iPhone 12 offer is only applicable on the 64GB variant. A customer can pick any colour of their choice and can terminate the contract at any point in time by settling the remaining price of the smartphone.

Apple iPhone 12 Specs:

Apple iPhone 12 was launched in October 2020 and it comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina OLED display and is powered by the A14 Bionic chipset. It supports a 5G network. The smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup, which includes a 12MP primary shooter and a 12MP ultrawide lens. iPhone 12 features a 12MP camera on the front side.