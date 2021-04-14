How To Generate Debit Card Pin For ATM

If you want to create or generate a pin for your ATM, you don't need to visit the bank. You can generate it online. If you received a new SBI or HDFC debit card and you are finding it difficult to generate the ATM pin Online, here's help.

Here's a step-step procedure guide to generate your ATM pin.

If it is an SBI debit card:

Make sure your card is active, only then can you generate ATM pin online

1. WWW.onlinesbi.com log in to this app and enter your credentials.

2. Under the tab ‘e-services’ you can see ‘ATM card services’, click on that

3. Select ‘ATM Pin Generation’ shows two options. Asking to generate PIN using OTP or using your profile password. In that first one is the best option

4. OTP will be sent to your bank registered phone number and fill in the required field

5. Select the savings account in which your ATM card is linked and press continue

6. Select the ATM card for which the PIN needs to be generated and then submit

7. Enter the first two digits of your new PIN and the bank will generate the other two numbers via SMS

8. Re-enter the first two digits that you selected and two digits given by the bank. Click on submit, you will get a new PIN.

If it is an HDFC debit card:

HDFC debit card doesn’t require activation of your ATM card

1. https://netbanking.hdfcbank. com login into this site. Go to net banking by keying in the credentials

2. Select cards tab that appears on the top bar

3. Go to the Debit Cards menu and select the request option

4. Scroll down and select Pin generation

5. Select the card and set a new debit card pin

6. You will receive OTP on the mobile number registered with the bank