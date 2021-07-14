How To Find Out If Your Somebody Has Blocked Your Number On WhatsApp

Tech tips: WhatsApp, like all other social media sites, has its own set of unwanted messages from undesirable people. Users may block contacts on the Facebook-owned messaging app, and those who are blocked are not notified. WhatsApp claims that the ambiguity is intentional in order to safeguard user privacy. Despite the fact that blocking and unblocking is not new to WhatsApp users, the messaging service has emphasised FAQs to educate users on what to look for if they believe they have been blocked.

If you believe you have been blocked by WhatsApp, the following indicators may corroborate your suspicions:

No Profile Picture: If WhatsApp users believe they have been blocked, this should be the first sign they should look for. Even though a vast majority of WhatsApp users do not use a display or profile image, it may be a sign that you have been blocked on the app. In such a situation, WhatsApp will only display a photo if you have assigned it to that person in your phone's contact book.

Last Seen not visible: Users frequently hide their WhatsApp last seen status by adjusting their privacy settings. If you're blocked, though, you won't be able to tell if the person is online or not since their "online" status won't be displayed. As a result, if you haven't been able to see the last seen or online status, it's possible that you may have been blocked.

Single Ticks: This is another sign that contact has blocked you. It's possible that the person's phone was turned off or that he or she didn't have access to the internet. Even if a user has disabled read receipts, your messages will still be marked as delivered with two ticks. WhatsApp has introduced Blue Ticks, which confirm whether or not a message has been viewed by the recipient. Some people leave these turned off, making it impossible to see if their message has been read. If the message is delivered, the sender will receive two ticks.

Unsuccessful WhatsApp calls: You won't be able to make successful audio or video calls to the person who has blocked you on WhatsApp, which means that any calls you make to a contact on WhatsApp will simply go unanswered.

"If you see all these indicators for a contact, this could mean that the user has blocked you. However, there are other possibilities. We have made this intentionally ambiguous in order to protect your privacy when you block someone. Thus, we cannot tell you if you are being blocked by someone else," WhatsApp noted in the FAQ.