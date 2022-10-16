How to Edit WhatsApp Messages After Sending

WhatsApp always tries to come up with new features. Now, according to the WABetainfo, WhatApp users may be able to edit messages once they have sent it to others. It is all known knowledge that Apple has come up with a same type of feature for iMessage users with the iOS 16 update.

It is said that the Facebook owned app rolled out a new beta update for Android smartphone users through Google Play Store that comes with a reference to the new feature and will have a specific edited label in the chat bubble of the message that has been edited by the sender. It looks like this new feature is going to be an alternative option to the delete message feature.

As of now, users can now delete a text after sending a message to others after two days and 12 hours. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will give the user around 15 minutes to edit a message after sending it. However, there is no official information on whether the edited messages can be again edited or not. This new feature is still under development. Now, the WhatsApp beta testers won’t have access to the new feature as well.

Also Read: Can I Hide Instagram Likes and Views?