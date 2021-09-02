How to Book COVID Vaccination Slot on Google

The Covid-19 vaccination slot appointment on CoWin is now available on Google, as the search engine giant will provide complete information on vaccination, slot-booking, availability, and more, in an effort to improve Covid vaccination coverage in India.

Google announced on Wednesday that customers would be able to obtain additional information about vaccination availability and appointments for over 13,000 sites throughout the country using its three products - Search, Maps, and Assistant from beginning this week.

Here are the step by step details to book a vaccine slot on Google:

1. Open Google search engine or Google Maps

2. On the search bar, type covid vaccine near me

3. Check available slots and more

4. Where you will see an option Book Appointment feature

5. Select that and book an available slot near to you

The Covid vaccination information is provided by real-time data from the CoWIN APIs and contains facts such as appointment slot availability at each location, vaccines, and doses provided (Dose 1 or Dose 2), cost (paid or free), and a link to the CoWIN website for booking, according to a statement.

The information will appear automatically when consumers search for vaccination centers near them or in any specified location across Google Search, Maps, and Google Assistant, according to the company. Google stated that it will continue to work closely with the CoWIN team to bring this feature to all vaccination centers in India.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Google began displaying information about COVID-19 immunization centers in March of this year.

"As people seek information about the epidemic to help them manage their lives," said Hema Budaraju, Director of Google Search. "We remain dedicated to discovering and distributing reliable and timely information across all platforms, he added