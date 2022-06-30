Here's The Price Of 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki on Thursday launched Maruti Brezza with SUV features. The starting price of Maruti New Brezza is Rs.7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new SUV also becomes the first product of the country’s largest carmaker to come with an electric sunroof. The vehicle comes with a slim grille and slender-looking headlamps. The new dual-tone alloy wheels look interesting.

The other features of the Maruti Brezza are a head-up display, 360 view camera, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, revised instrument console and Suzuki connect.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift gets a 1.5L, 4-cylinder, naturally aspirated power plant that churns out 103 bhp and 136 Nm of rated output. It comes with 4-speed AT with a 6-speed torque converter automatic this time. On the other hand, manual variants continue with the 5-speed MT.

Bookings are open.



Celebrating the launch of the Hot And Techy Brezza. The City-Bred SUV is here and ready to impress. Bookings Open: https://t.co/KgnhbYfh8F#BookingsOpen #HotAndTechyBrezza #AllNewBrezza pic.twitter.com/CjBYVfufoy — Maruti Suzuki Arena (@MSArenaOfficial) June 30, 2022

"It really is time to step up and stand out with the City-Bred SUV, the All New Hot and Techy Brezza. Driven by the guiding principle to step up and stand out, we have a car that will not only turn heads with its modern design but is set to redefine the segment with its tech-rich features," says CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

