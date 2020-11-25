Here's Complete List of Banned Apps In India

Continuing the list of banned apps in India, the central government recently banned another 43 mobile apps. As of Tuesday (25 Nov), the total stands at 220 apps. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had decided that these apps were banned keeping in mind the sovereignty and integrity of our country. As we already know, most of the apps that were banned are Chinese. This falls under section 69A of the IT Act.

In June 2020, the government banned 59 mobile apps; later banning another 118 apps in September. With 43 new apps added to this list, the total is now 220. The government said that this has all been done keeping in mind, interest and safety of the citizens.

The list included some of the most popular apps. PUBG, Tiktok, Cam Scanner, Share-It were the most important. This decision also comes in regards to the ongoing tension between China and India.

Here is the list of the recent 43 apps that were banned.