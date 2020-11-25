Here's Complete List of Banned Apps In India

Nov 25, 2020, 17:37 IST
- Sakshi Post

Continuing the list of banned apps in India, the central government recently banned another 43 mobile apps. As of Tuesday (25 Nov), the total stands at 220 apps. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had decided that these apps were banned keeping in mind the sovereignty and integrity of our country. As we already know, most of the apps that were banned are Chinese. This falls under section 69A of the IT Act.

In June 2020, the government banned 59 mobile apps; later banning another 118 apps in September. With 43 new apps added to this list, the total is now 220. The government said that this has all been done keeping in mind, interest and safety of the citizens.

The list included some of the most popular apps. PUBG, Tiktok, Cam Scanner, Share-It were the most important. This decision also comes in regards to the ongoing tension between China and India.

Here is the list of the recent 43 apps that were banned. 

S.NO

APP NAME

AliSuppliers Mobile App

Alibaba Workbench

AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living

Alipay Cashier

Lalamove India - Delivery App

Drive with Lalamove India

Snack Video

CamCard - Business Card Reader

CamCard - BCR (Western)

Soul- Follow the soul to find you

Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat

Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles

WeDate-Dating App

Free dating app-Singol, start your date!

Adore App

TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App

TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App

ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles

DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online

AsianDate: find Asian singles

FlirtWish: chat with singles

Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat

Tubit: Live Streams

WeWorkChina

First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online

Rela - Lesbian Social Network

Cashier Wallet

MangoTV

MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP

WeTV - TV version

WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More

WeTV Lite

Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App

Taobao Live

DingTalk

Identity V

Isoland 2: Ashes of Time

BoxStar (Early Access)

Heroes Evolved

Happy Fish

Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！

Munchkin Match: magic home building

Conquista Online II
