Earlier, the OnePlus has launched OnePlus Nord, OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and now it has come up with the OnePlus 9R. Here is the review of the OnePlus 9R. This mobile comes at a price of Rs 39999.

OnePlus 9R Specifications:

Display: 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Touch: 240Hz

OS: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

Storage Space 8GB or 12GB RAM + 128GB or 256GB

Camera: 48MP camera + 16MP ultra-wide camera + 5MP macro camera + 2MP monochrome camera

Battery: 4500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging

Dual speakers with Dolby Atmos

The other features of this phone are multi-layer cooling and extra responsive touch. The phone doesn't heat up and has been powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G. There is no 8K recording on the OnePlus 9R but has 4K recording. This mobile comes with a 4500mAh battery that will last you about 30 hours with regular usage on 4G. One Plus 9R doesn't offer wireless charging or water resistance.