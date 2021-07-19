Have You Met Hyderabad's Robot Waiter Who Can Talk?

HYDERABAD: Technology is evolving at a rapid rate. Robots with artificial intelligence could have made you go, “what”, a few years ago, but that is not the case anymore. Nowadays we are all surrounded by AI and even take its help for our daily activities. Such is the case in one of Hyderabad’s restaurants where you will be interacting with a robot to place your order.

Yes, you read that right. This robot can have a conversation with you, it will wait till you read the menu and decide on your order. The robot will also speak while changing voices depending on who it's speaking with. Well, this robot is completed and was also delivered to the restaurant.

Maira, (Multi-Sensing Intelligent Robotic Assistant) is a robot built by Hyderbad based company Vistan NextGen. You can talk to this robot, ask questions and it will reply based on what it feels. Maira can see and hear. It adapts to the surroundings and accordingly will interact with you.

The robot will act and interact as you want it to. It is designed to have a conversation and understand customers’ responses. All you need to do is go to the robot and start chatting with it. Only two such robots were delivered to the restaurant in Hyderabad. But soon the company started getting more orders for it. Other restaurants are also asking for similar functions.

All this was very helpful during Covid19. We require social distancing and while you are at a place like a restaurant, there are chances of interaction and contact with other people while placing and receiving the order. But if all this is done by a robot, the interaction and contact become less, which is what we need in the time of a pandemic. Plus it is an entertaining concept as well.