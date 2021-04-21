Has WhatsApp Turned Pink? No It's a Virus!!

WhatsApp users have been subjected to yet another malware attack by online hackers. A link is being shared on WhatsApp and clicking on it will allow the hackers to get access to the device on which it is opened.

WhatsApp Pink is the name of a new threat link and it claims that it can turn the theme of WhatsApp from its classic green to pink colour. The link also makes people believe that it is a new theme launched by Whatapp.

However, a cyber expert has cautioned that the link is merely a tool for hackers to gain access to a target system and does not perform the functions advertised. In some cases, the link can lock victims out of their WhatsApp accounts or even their smartphones.

Cybersecurity expert Rajshekhar Rajaharia wrote on his Twitter, "Beware of WhatsApp Pink!! A Virus is being spread in Whatsapp groups with an APK download link. Don't click any link with the name of #WhatsappPink. Complete access to your phone will be lost."

Rajaharia also shared some of the pictures from the message that is going viral for the WhatsApp Pink download. However, this is not an official update by WhatsApp and it has only been created to lure the audience into installing malicious links.

WhatsApp users are advised to stick to WhatsApp updates and not search for any third-party changes to make to the app.