Gujarat Election Results 2022: Ravindra Jadeja’s Wife Rivaba Wins Jamnagar North Seat 

Ahmedabad: BJP candidate Rivaba Jadeja, who is the wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, has won the Jamnagar North seat in Gujarat Assembly elections. She has defeated her Aam Aadmi Party rival Karsan Karmur by a margin of 61,065 votes.

When the news of leading by a huge margin trickled in, Rivaba had said it’s not her victory but the victory of all the people who accepted her happily as a candidate and worked for her. She also thanked the people for voting for her.

“The manner in which BJP worked in Guj for the last 27 years and established the Gujarat model, people believed they wanted to take forward the development journey with only BJP. Gujarat was with BJP and will continue to be with it,” the BJP candidate from Jamnagar North constituency said.

Rivaba replaced BJP’s incumbent legislator Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, who is also known as Hakubha. He had won the seat in the 2017 by-poll. Hakubha was elected from Jamnagar North constituency in 2012.

BJP had given the ticket to Rivaba, however, the 32-year-old former Karni Sena activist initially faced problems in garnering the support on the ground. She also faced a challenge from her sister-in-law Naynaba Jadeja, an active Congress member. Rivaba and her cricketer husband Ravindra Jadeja campaigned aggressively to win the election.

