Google's Nest Audio is now available in the U.S., Canada, and India

After several leaks and a bunch of rumors, Google has finally released its Nest Audio alongside Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G. Google Nest Audio is an upgraded version of the Google Home smart speaker and the bigger version of the Nest Mini. Even though the company teased the product back in July, this is the official detailed look. Similar to the Nest Mini, the Nest Audio is also designed in fabric. Moreover, it is made of 70% recycled plastic. Google has claimed that this device will enhance your music listening experience as it is better than all the previous models.

Google Nest Audio - Features and Specifications

Google Nest Audio has marvelous features, which are definitely better than the rest of the models. The Nest Audio comes with:

75mm mid-woofer

19mm tweeter

3 far-field microphones

2-stage mic mute switch

Quad-core ARM Cortex-A53

Bluetooth version 5.0

Wi-fi connectivity

Touch-control

Built-in Chromecast

Google further mentioned that Nest Audio's speaker is 75% louder than the Google Home and can produce up to 50% stronger bass. The speaker also includes Google's Ambient EQ, which adjusts the volume according to the volume of your background, and Media EQ, which customizes the sound according to the content that is playing. Google has also provided a multi-room feature for this device.

Price and Availability

The Nest Audio became available to all customers in the U.S, Canada, and India from 5th October 2020. The product costs $99.99 USD / $129.99 CAD / Rs. 7,400. On 15th October 2020, it will be released in 21 other countries. The Nest Audio is available in five colors so far. They are Chalk, Charcoal, Sage, Sand, and Sky. It can be purchased on the Google Store alongside select retailers. In India, it is available on Flipkart and all other retail stores.

Other products recently launched by Google

Google recently launched two smartphones, namely, Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G. Both of them include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and the Titan M security chip. They cost $699 and $499, respectively. However, these products are limited to 5G markets like Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Taiwan, the U.S., and the U.K.