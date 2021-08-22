Google Stops Pixel 4A 5G and Pixel 5 Ahead of Pixel 6 Launch

Following the release of the Pixel 5a (5G), Google has just announced the discontinuation of two additional Pixel devices: the Pixel 4A (5G) and the Pixel 5.

Both versions are presently listed as sold out on Google's online store, and it is expected that the remaining supply at other stores will not last long.

In a statement, a Google spokesman stated that "According to our current projections, the Google Store in the United States will sell out of Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 in the weeks after the introduction of Pixel 5a (5G). While supplies last, some partners will continue to provide these goods. "

Also Read: Realme 8s Specifications Leaked: Check Launch Date, Price In India

The decision to step down from the Pixel 4a 5G comes after the company released the model's replacement, the Pixel 5a 5G, but the firm has yet to provide a successor to the Pixel 5, which was discontinued well before the Pixel 6 launch.

Surprisingly, neither the Pixel 5 nor the Pixel 4A were shipped to India. In terms of the 5A, the smartphone will not be available in India for the time being. The Pixel 5A will only be available in Japan and the United States.

Google has also just announced that its future flagship smartphones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, will not come with a charger.