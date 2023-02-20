Google Pushes New Update to Contacts Sidebar in Gmail

Google is rolling out a new feature “Google Contacts” to its contact management service. This feature will allow users to create new or edit contact from the “Contacts sidebar”. Earlier visiting “contacts. google. com” was the only option to add or edit Google Contact but this update will help user to add and edit contacts easily. Expand the side panel in Google Workspace, open the Contacts application, click on a contact, choose the "Edit" button in the upper right, make your changes, and then choose the "Save" option. This will allow you to edit an existing contact.

Instead, to create a contact, open the Contacts application from the vertical App bar on the right, select the "Create contact" option, type in the contact's name and other details, and then click the "Save" button. There is no admin control over this function. The tech giant introduced its Illustrations tool, which let users to design a unique profile image, to its contact management service on Android in December of last year.