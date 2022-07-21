Google Pixel 6a Pre Order Bookings Open In India; Check Price and Specifications

In India, the Google Pixel 6a smartphone is currently available for pre-order. The Google Pixel 6a is part of the Google Pixel 6 series, which also includes the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro. As of now, Google has only officially introduced the Google Pixel 6a in India.

Here are the full details about the Google Pixel 6a:

Price: Flipkart is currently accepting pre-orders for the Google Pixel 6a. The smartphone's MRP is Rs 43,999. However, for the pre-booking period, the price will be Rs 39,999 for those who hold an Axis Bank card. The Google Pixel will be available for purchase on July 28

Colours: chalk and charcoal.

Display: 6.1-inch full HD+ OLED HDR display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080p and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The display has a refresh rate of 60Hz.

Processor: The smartphone is powered by Google's Tensor processor, which is combined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Camera: The Google Pixel 6a has a dual rear camera arrangement with a 12MP main sensor and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. The smartphone has an 8MP front-facing camera for video calls and selfies.

Battery: The Google Pixel 6a is powered by a 4,306mAh battery that supports 18W charging.

Android: The gadget ships with Android 12 and will be among the first smartphones to receive the Android 13 upgrade.