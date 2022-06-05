Google Pixel 6 Specifications, Price in India And Where to Buy

Google is still trying to figure out the date for the formal launch of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in India. Google Pixel 6 mobile was launched on 19th October 2021 and is now being sold out on the Amazon India website.

The phones are launched in Sorta Seafoam and Stormy Black colours. The Google Pixel 6 is being sold at Rs 44,444 on Amazon for the 8GB+128GB storage variant and the price of the Pixel 6 Pro is Rs 71,700 on Amazon for the 12GB and 128GB storage. The 12GB and 256GB are being sold at Rs 99,650. The phones are available in two color options, including Sorta Sunny and Stormy Black.

Here are the specifications of the Google Pixel 6:

The phone comes with a 2.8GHz octa-core Google Tensor processor that features 2 cores clocked at 2.8GHz and 2 cores clocked at 2.25GHz. The RAM of the Google Pixel 6 is 8GB and the phone runs on Android 12. The Google Pixel 6 supports wireless charging and is powered by a 4614mAh battery. The phone comes with dual-SIM (GSM and GSM) facility that accepts Nano-SIM and eSIM cards. The Google Pixel 6 measures 158.60 x 74.80 x 8.90mm (height x width x thickness) and weighs 207.00 grams.

Google Pixel 6 has a dual camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel (f/1.85, 1.2-micron) primary camera and a 12-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.25-micron) camera. The rear camera setup has autofocus. The single front camera features an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and a pixel size of 1.12-micron.

