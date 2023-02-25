Google Pixel 6 Price Drops From 95K to 20K, Deets Inside

If you have a chance to grab an expensive phone at a low price, you should never miss the opportunity. Yes, Google Pixel 6 worth Rs 96,000, is now available for Rs 20,000. This bumper offer is on Amazon. With discounts and a phone exchange offer, the price of the Google Pixel 6 can drop to Rs 20,000 from Rs 96,000. The Google Pixel 6 in Kinda Coral colour with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is available on Amazon for Rs 19,499, Amazon is offering a 60% discount on this device, reducing the price to Rs 37,999 from Rs 95,990.

After the discount, Amazon is offering you another offer where the price can drop to Rs 20,000. If your smartphone is in good condition, you can exchange it for around Rs 18,050 with Amazon. So by using all offers you will get Google Pixel for Rs 20000. On the other hand, Amazon is also providing bank offers for particular credit cards.